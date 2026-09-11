Orlando weather: Friday storms to bring heavy rain to Central Florida

The Brief Storms moving across Central Florida today will bring heavy rain to some areas. The storms are expected to arrive between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. The stormy weather is expected to continue through the weekend.



A 70% chance of scattered downpours and storms is on the way for this afternoon and evening across Central Florida.

A few isolated and brief showers are possible near the coast late this morning. By noon, we'll begin to see downpours popping up on the radar.

The main timeline of the heaviest rain and storms will be from around 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Storms will be slow movers, making heavy rainfall one of the main impacts.

Average rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, but training storms, where multiple downpours hit the same neighborhood, could quickly drop isolated amounts higher than 3 to 4 inches. Frequent lightning and gusty wind are also on the table.

Heads up: For Friday night football games across the region, we could see delays or postponements due to lightning in the area. Not to mention, lingering pockets of moderate to heavy rain is possible around game time.

Elevated storm coverage continues through this weekend with around a 60 to 70% chance each afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout, but if you have plans to be outside, it's important to have a safe space indoors to shelter from lightning and the rain.

Slightly hotter than average highs

Temperatures will stay near or just above normal over the next few days with high humidity keeping things uncomfortably muggy.

Afternoon high temperatures this week and into the weekend are expected to peak at a range of around 90-93° for Orlando/inland areas and around 87-90° for the beaches.

Once we factor in that humidity, it will feel hotter and closer to a range of around 103-106°.

Quiet Atlantic at the peak of hurricane season

September 10 is the climatological peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic basin remains remarkably quiet.

Large plumes of Saharan dust along with areas of strong wind shear continue to help limit tropical development and organization.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone development across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.