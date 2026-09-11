Teen facing attempted murder charge in Colonial Drive shooting: OPD

The Brief Orlando police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a Sept. 5 shooting on East Colonial Drive. Investigators say the suspect shot a man during a confrontation before fleeing the scene. He faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.



Orlando police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded last week on East Colonial Drive.

What we know:

The teenager was arrested in the Sept. 5 shooting at 2742 E. Colonial Drive, the Orlando Police Department said.

Investigators said the victim was working in the area when the suspect approached him, began yelling and displayed a firearm. The victim tried to leave, but the teen continued toward him and attempted to punch him, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly fired three rounds, striking the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Detectives said they identified the teen through multiple investigative leads. During the investigation, the suspect directed detectives to the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, and officers recovered the weapon.

The suspect is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation remains active, and police said no additional information is being released at this time.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.

s