Orange County judge resigns after probe into political donations

The Brief Orange County family law judge Diana Tennis is stepping down following a Judicial Qualifications Commission probe into improper campaign contributions. Tennis made 913 political donations totaling over $29,000 to left-leaning campaigns and political action committees over four years, all of which violated judicial ethics rules. The Florida Supreme Court recommended sanctions, including a fine and suspension, before her resignation.



Orange County judge Diana Tennis is stepping down from the bench following an investigation into thousands of dollars in political donations.

What we know:

Judge Diana Tennis, who oversaw family court cases in Orange and Osceola counties, is resigning Friday.

A 2024 complaint brought by Apopka resident Devo Seereeram and a subsequent investigation revealed Tennis made 913 political contributions totaling more than $29,000 between January 2017 and January 2021.

The donations went to left-leaning campaigns and political action committees, including ActBlue, Emily’s List, the Ditch Fund and the DCC.

Judicial Qualifications Commission filings show Tennis did not contest the findings, expressed remorse and explained she believed rules only barred contributions to state races.

Supreme Court sanction recommendation

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the Florida Supreme Court will execute formal penalties now that Tennis is stepping down.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission initially recommended a public reprimand, but the Supreme Court upgraded the proposal to include a fine and suspension.

Because those sanctions remain held up in court, Tennis has not faced official penalties.

Her office did not respond to requests for comment.