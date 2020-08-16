Orange County deputies investigate 2 shootings believed to be related

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shooting calls that are believed to be connected.

The first one happened in the area of north Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies say they found one victim in his early 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say that man was taken to the nearest hospital.

Shortly after the first 911 call was made, another call was received from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Jones Road.

Deputies found another man in his late 30s who was seriously injured.

That man was also taken to the nearest hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Deputies are investigating if the two shootings are, in fact, related.