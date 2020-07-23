Orange City unveils three parking spots for veterans

Orange City's mayor and vice mayor unveiled three new special parking spots for veterans on Thursday.

“It's always important to recognize those who serve and protect us. It's just our little way to show our appreciation,” said Mayor Gary Blair.

Vice Mayor Bill O’Connor is a US Navy veteran. He said even small gestures like this were appreciated.

“Just to know that there are companies and cities that will support veterans, it's just a wonderful feeling, and again, I salute all our veterans, all our brothers, and sisters in arms.”

The parking space at Veterans Memorial Park was one of three new spots around the city for veterans. Another was set up in nearby Mill Lake Park, the third was at City Hall. City leaders said it only took a couple of months for the idea to become a reality.

“I just was out shopping in Orange City and saw the signs at Lowe's and I thought, why aren't we doing that?” asked Kelli Marks, an Orange City Councilmember.

People at Veterans Memorial Park said it was a great thing for the city to do. “They contribute to this country,” said Jose Chavez, who was walking in the park with his wife, “that's why we have the freedom we have. I think it's nice.

“I think it's perfect. It's a good idea,” agreed Desiree Boyd. “They fought for the country, they should have a parking spot, at least!”

City officials said more than 1,400 veterans called Orange City home.