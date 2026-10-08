Operation Cooked: 20 men arrested in undercover online sting targeting child predators

The Brief Nine law enforcement agencies joined forces to arrest 20 men in a child predator sting, dubbed "Operation Cooked." The four-day operation involved undercover detectives posing as minors online to set up meetings with men allegedly looking to meet children for sex. Those arrested were between the ages of 22 and 64, including some who had small children, others who were in Florida on vacation, and some who were allegedly in the country illegally.



Twenty people – all men – were arrested during an undercover online operation in Osceola County that targeted people allegedly looking to meet children for sex, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

‘Operation Cooked’

The backstory:

"Operation Cooked" was conducted between Sept. 2-5, 2026, and involved nine law enforcement agencies, who deployed undercover detectives on various online websites and apps, the sheriff's office said. Officials then arrested the man after they allegedly showed up to various meeting points.

By the numbers:

Those arrested ranged in age between 22 and 64 years old. Some were in Florida on vacation, some were fathers, and five were found to be in the country illegally, the sheriff's office said.

What they're saying:

"These 20 individuals believed a screen granted them anonymity to target children. Instead, it led them straight to a jail cell. Our jurisdiction will remain a hostile environment for anyone seeking to harm to a child," said Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

"In Florida, there will be no mercy for the merciless," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"These arrests send a clear message: If you prey on our children and our communities, we will find you, and you will be held accountable," said Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office and leaders encouraged parents to stay alert and be aware of what their children are doing online, and to whom they could be interacting with.