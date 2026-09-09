Michigan man hit, killed by possible lightning strike in Florida: Sheriff's office

The Brief A 20-year-old Michigan man died after an apparent lightning strike in Celebration on Tuesday evening. Bystanders performed CPR before he was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Celebration. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death as the investigation continues.



Osceola County sheriff's deputies have identified a 20-year-old Michigan man who died after an apparent lightning strike in Celebration.

The backstory:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive man on a walking path behind a hotel in the 700 block of Bloom Street.

Bystanders were performing CPR when deputies arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at AdventHealth Celebration.

Investigators on Wednesday identified the victim as Matthew Eric Jenkins, 20, of Shelby Township, Michigan, after working with federal law enforcement. Authorities said Jenkins' parents have been notified.

The sheriff's office said homicide detectives are awaiting the medical examiner's determination of the official cause of death. Investigators said a lightning strike had been observed in the area around the time of the incident.