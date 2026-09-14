Florida State University fires Michael Alford as athletic director

The Brief Florida State University has fired Michael Alford as its athletics director, FSU's President announced Monday. Bruce Warwick will serve as interm athletic director The University said it would conduct a national search to fill the role.



Florida State University fired Michael Alford as its athletics director, President Richard McCullough announced on Monday.

Bruce Warwick, the current senior associate athletics director at FSU, will service as interim director of athletics amid a national search, the University said in a release.

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford of the Florida State Seminoles on the sidelines during the first half of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowde Expand

What they're saying:

"Michael Alford has served the University and our student-athletes with dedication, and we thank him for his contributions to our athletics programs," President McCullough said in a statement.

"As we begin this transition, our focus remains on the success of our teams and continuing to provide every competitive advantage we can to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

"Florida State is committed to maintaining the highest standards for our student-athletes and staff. We want all of them to be able to play for championships. This leadership change reflects that commitment."

Michael Alford issues statement

Local perspective:

Michael Alford issued a statement Monday afternoon on X.

"While I will leave it to others to provide thoughts on our accomplishments and challenges, I am proud of what we were able to achieve together – our student-athletes, staff and coaches – in competition and in the classroom," he wrote.

"We have won championships, developed outstanding young men and women and watched them earn their college degrees, built or enhanced facilities, and always acted in the best interests of our student-athletes and our institution. I believe there is a strong foundation in place for FSU Athletics and I am confident that the momentum will continue."

The backstory:

Michael Alford was hired as FSU's athletics director in 2021. Before that, he served as president of Seminole Boosters, Inc.

Warwick was hired in 2020, and formerly worked with the NFL at the Los Angeles Rams.

While at FSU, Alford hired coaches to lead the men's basketball, baseball and soccer teams, and women's basketball and lacrosse teams, the AP reported.

Will FSU make a change to head coach?

FSU has had two back-to-back losing seasons and a ‘lackluster" start to the season at 1-1, according to the Associated Press’s Bob Ferrante.