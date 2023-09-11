Ohio cops rescue piglet on side of highway after suspected fall from transport

A piglet rescued on the side of a highway in Ohio will soon be joining some pot-bellied friends.

Affectionately named "Pearl," the pig was spotted running across U.S. Route 35 in Ross County on Sept. 5, Ohio State Highway Patrol shared in a Facebook post.

It is believed Pearl fell from someone's transport, and suffered road rash. The runaway pig was caught by troopers with the Chillicothe Post who ran into the brush to secure her.

As the troopers were walking the animal back to a patrol vehicle, the pig oinked loudly. One trooper then asked the other, "Now what?" as the video shows the pig being carefully placed in the back of the car.

"This little piggy didn't make it to the market," OSHP joked on Facebook.

Pearl was handed over to the Ross County Humane Society, who shared on social media that she had not been not seriously hurt, and will soon be at her new home to live out her days.

Back in June, Hamilton the hog tied up law enforcement officers for days in Pennsylvania as they attempted capture.

"We are much better at catching criminals than we are at catching farm animals, and without Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, we'd probably still be standing in that backyard on Elm Avenue, staring at that sleeping pig, asking, ‘So, now what?’" the Manheim Township Police Department said in a news release.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM

