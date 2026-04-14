Off-road driving damages lawns in Port Orange neighborhoods, police say

The Brief Vehicles driving off-road are damaging lawns across multiple neighborhoods in Port Orange. Police say repairs have cost tens of thousands of dollars. Multiple arrests have already been made, and a vehicle has been seized.



Port Orange police officers are investigating a string of incidents involving vehicles being driven off-road through residential neighborhoods, causing widespread damage and prompting multiple arrests.

Authorities said drivers have taken vehicles off the roadway and onto both public and private property, leaving deep tire ruts that have damaged grass, landscaping and infrastructure.

The backstory:

The Port Orange Police Department is cracking down after a recent string of neighborhoods has left behind tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The activity has been reported across several neighborhoods, including areas near North Swallow Tail Drive and Central Park Drive. In some cases, tire marks cut across intersections, which have raised concerns about pedestrian safety.

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Authorities say the incidents have been happening for months and have resulted in significant repair costs for both the city and property owners.

What they're saying:

John Watts lives off Country Lane. He said it's become a constant frustration.

"They can very well collide with one of the pedestrians walking on the sidewalk," Watts said. "It’s not helping anybody when they do damage like that. May be fun for them, but not fun for the community."

"It’s just stupid, it’s a busy road, and it happens a lot," Mike Barber said. He also lives off Country Lane.

The crackdown

Police say multiple arrests have been made in connection to the incidents. Officers also seized a truck believed to have been used.

Authorities noted that many of the cases involve minors behind the wheel.

What's next:

Investigators are working to identify additional suspects and are seeking restitution to recover repair costs from those responsible. In the meantime, taxpayers will foot the bill.

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Officials are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of reckless driving.