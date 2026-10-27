Ocala Christian Academy teacher arrested for digital voyeurism: Police concerned there could be more victims

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The Brief Joel Gould, a fifth-grade teacher at Ocala Christian Academy, has been arrested for suspected digital voyeurism, Ocala Police said. Gould is accused of using his cell phone to take a picture underneath a student's skirt while she stood on a picnic table, police said. Police are concerned that there could be more victims.



A fifth-grade teacher at a Christian academy in Florida has been arrested, accused of taking a photo underneath the skirt of a student, according to the Ocala Police Department. Detectives are concerned that there could be more victims.

Florida teacher arrested for digital voyerism

What we know:

Joel Gould, a fifth-grade teacher at Ocala Christian Academy, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using his cell phone to take a photo underneath a student's skirt, according to the Ocala Police Department.

He was arrested under suspicion of digital voyeurism and booked into the Marion County jail.

Ocala police said detectives were alerted to an incident that happened last Friday during recess. A witness reported seeing Gould use his cell phone to take a photo underneath a student's skirt as she stood on a picnic table next to him, police said.

Police believe there could be more victims

What you can do:

The Ocala Police Department said there is concern that there could be more victims out there. Anyone with information on Gould or who thinks that they could have experienced inappropriate contact with him should call the Ocala Police Department:

Ocala Police: 352-369-7000.