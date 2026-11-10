Flagler County sheriff warns property tax cut could mean fewer deputies and slower response times

The Brief Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly warns Amendment 3's property tax cuts could reduce his agency's budget by $15.6 million. Possible cuts include fewer deputies, older patrol cars and longer waits for law enforcement services. The sheriff's office has frozen vacant positions and is reviewing options as officials assess the financial impact.



Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says his agency could face significant budget cuts following voter approval of a sweeping property tax reduction amendment, potentially affecting staffing, patrol operations and response times.

"Nothing is off the table. We're looking at everything," Staly said.

The warning comes just one week after more than 60% of Florida voters supported Amendment 3, which aims to provide homeowners with property tax relief.

While supporters say the measure could ease financial pressure on homeowners, local governments could see a significant drop in revenue.

Sheriff's office could face $15.6 million shortfall

Local perspective:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the county could lose roughly one-quarter of its property tax revenue next year.

If the sheriff's office experiences a comparable reduction, it could mean a $15.6 million cut to its $66.8 million budget.

Staly said his agency has already frozen vacant positions and stopped hiring as officials evaluate the potential financial impact.

He also said the department recently had to withdraw a conditional job offer.

Longer waits and fewer services among possibilities

What they're saying:

Staly said the department is considering several options to manage a smaller budget, including having residents file certain reports over the phone rather than sending a deputy to respond in person.

Some criminal investigations could also be delayed until the following day or after the weekend.

Staly acknowledged that those changes could affect the level of service residents receive.

"Is that the level of service that I personally want to provide to this community? No. But it is something that we have to look at," he said.

Other potential consequences include fewer deputies on patrol and keeping older patrol vehicles in service longer.

Final decisions still ahead

What's next:

No specific staffing or service reductions have been finalized. Staly said the sheriff's office and local officials are still reviewing the numbers and determining how the amendment could affect future budgets.

He warned that difficult decisions may be necessary as the county prepares for a potential decline in property tax revenue.