No campaigning near Florida polling sites: Here's how far you have to stay away

To ensure each voter can cast their ballot peacefully, the state of Florida has established "no solicitation zones" around polling sites and ballot drop-off boxes.

This means no candidates, political committees, groups or organizations can campaign or "solicit" votes within certain boundaries of an early voting site, a ballot intake station, or a polling site on Election Day. Under Florida statute, that boundary is 150 feet, which is usually marked by designated signs.

Here's what you need to know:

Can candidates, political committees, or groups stand outside polling sites?

Yes, it is OK for candidates, political committees, and other groups or organizations to be outside a polling site, but they have to be outside the "no solicitation zone," which is at least 150 feet in Florida, according to the law.

It's up to each polling site to create and designate the "no solicitation zone."

Here is the legal lingo:

Florida Statute, 102.031 (4)(a) "No person, political committee, or other group or organization may solicit voters inside the polling place or within 150 feet of a secure ballot intake station or the entrance to any polling place, a polling room where the polling place is also a polling room, an early voting site, or an office of the supervisor where vote-by-mail ballots are requested and printed on demand for the convenience of electors who appear in person to request them. Before the opening of a secure ballot intake station location, a polling place, or an early voting site, the clerk or supervisor shall designate the no-solicitation zone and mark the boundaries."

What does ‘solicit’ or ‘solicitation’ mean? "…the terms "solicit" or "solicitation" shall include, but not be limited to, seeking or attempting to seek any vote, fact, opinion, or contribution; distributing or attempting to distribute any political or campaign material, leaflet, or handout; conducting a poll except as specified in this paragraph; seeking or attempting to seek a signature on any petition; selling or attempting to sell any item; and engaging in any activity with the intent to influence or effect of influencing a voter."

According to the law, this should not be confused with an employee, volunteer, or polling place supervisor providing nonpartisan help to a voter within the zone - or to prevent exit polling.

What do I do if someone appears to be soliciting within the "no solicitation zone?"

You should report it to a poll worker, clerk, or supervisor right away. You can also contact your county's specific Supervisor of Elections.

Poll supervisors have the duty to maintain order at their polling location and that includes using "reasonable action" to maintain order, such as having law enforcement remove "disruptive or unruly" people from a polling site or the no solicitation zone.

