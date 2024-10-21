No campaigning near Florida polling sites: Here's how far you have to stay away
To ensure each voter can cast their ballot peacefully, the state of Florida has established "no solicitation zones" around polling sites and ballot drop-off boxes.
This means no candidates, political committees, groups or organizations can campaign or "solicit" votes within certain boundaries of an early voting site, a ballot intake station, or a polling site on Election Day. Under Florida statute, that boundary is 150 feet, which is usually marked by designated signs.
View our 2024 Florida Voter Guide for early voting, vote-by-mail information, how to check your voter registration, and to find your polling location on Election Day.
Here's what you need to know:
Can candidates, political committees, or groups stand outside polling sites?
Yes, it is OK for candidates, political committees, and other groups or organizations to be outside a polling site, but they have to be outside the "no solicitation zone," which is at least 150 feet in Florida, according to the law.
It's up to each polling site to create and designate the "no solicitation zone."
Here is the legal lingo:
According to the law, this should not be confused with an employee, volunteer, or polling place supervisor providing nonpartisan help to a voter within the zone - or to prevent exit polling.
What do I do if someone appears to be soliciting within the "no solicitation zone?"
You should report it to a poll worker, clerk, or supervisor right away. You can also contact your county's specific Supervisor of Elections.
Poll supervisors have the duty to maintain order at their polling location and that includes using "reasonable action" to maintain order, such as having law enforcement remove "disruptive or unruly" people from a polling site or the no solicitation zone.
How do I contact my county Supervisor of Elections office?
- Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections
- Lake County Supervisor of Elections
- Marion County Supervisor of Elections
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections
- Osceola County Supervisor of Elections
- Polk County Supervisor of Elections
- Sumter County Supervisor of Elections
- Seminole County Supervisor of Elections
- Volusia County Supervisor of Elections
How do I report voter fraud or a polling problem?
Voters who observe issues at the polls or are concerned about election fraud should call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-877-868-3737. It operates Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also file a complaint with the Florida Divisions of Election website.