Nightlife in Downtown Orlando seeing a slowdown due to coronavirus fears

On Church Street in Downtown Orlando, it's usually busy on Thursday nights. However, with concerns over the coronavirus, customers haven't been coming out as much, business owners say.

Mayur Mayurshah is a co-owner of Studio 27. As he wiped the bar clean, he expressed concern that COVID-9 is wiping out business.

"It's frustrating because it is serious. We want to make money because it’s our livelihood, but we don’t want everyone to get sick either," he said.

Mayurshah was using disposable cups and hand sanitizer to protect patrons but adds there has been a slowdown since last week.

Over at Artisan’s Table, a few doors down, managing partner and executive chef Monica McCown explained that they, "had a couple of private parties that canceled that we had to refund due to the guests not being able to fly into the country." She adds, "We are definitely making plans to tighten up on purchasing and payroll."

"They canceled all the [Orlando] Magic games, all the Orlando City Soccer games," said promoter Carla Bracho Bustos, "and we do a lot of promotions for them. We got all seven promotions canceled for this weekend. It’s been a little bit tough."

Studio 27 planned to have a Cinco de Mayo street party, but they aren’t sure what to do now.

"We don’t know the direction to go and plan for them so it’s tough."



Customer Catherine Shelton isn’t afraid to enjoy Orlando’s restaurants and bars, even though her conference was canceled.

"I’ve very much looked forward to my vacation, and as long as I’m careful about things, it’s not gonna stop me from having fun."

Owners hope business gets better soon.

"I’m nervous about the economic impact that it’s gonna have here. I think we’re anticipating a major slow down," McCown said.

Many businesses say they're going to wait and see what happens on St. Patrick's Day, then determine how to handle everything after that.