NHC flags area of tropical interest in Central Atlantic

The Brief The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of interest in the Central Atlantic. It's about 500 miles east of Bermuda and expected to continuing moving further out into the ocean. The 2025 hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.



The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean for potential – right now, low chance – tropical development.

NHC flags new area of interest: Where is it?

As of 8 a.m., the trough of low pressure was about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda in the Central subtropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said, and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said "some slow development" of this system is possible over the next couple of days, though it will eventually move into an area with strong upper-level winds.

Where is it headed?

It's continuing to move northeastward over the Central Atlantic Ocean, far away from Florida and the Southeastern United States.

It has a low chance, about 10%, of future development over the next seven days, the NHC said.

How long is Atlantic hurricane season? When does it end?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2025. Though, the peak of hurricane season is typically August to September.

Hurricane season predictions: Above average

Forecasters with Colorado State University and NOAA both expected to have an above-average season. That comes down to the number of expected named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes compared to an average season.

How many storms do we see in an average season?

14 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

CSU's 2025 hurricane season prediction

17 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

13-19 named storms

6-10 hurricanes

3-5 major hurricanes