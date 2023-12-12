New Central Florida foundation hosting Christmas toy giveaway

A new foundation is hosting its first annual Christmas toy giveaway in Central Florida.

The Mane Mission Foundation, Inc. will be giving out toys to families in need this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Tansey's Hair Boutique located within the Sola Salons Studios at 937 West 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Parents must register online for their child to receive a toy and/or gift card. The parent must also be in attendance at the event, organizers said.

For those who wish to donate, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys and gift cards between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Sola Salons Studios' Suite 115 from now until Dec. 21.

The mission of the Mane Mission Foundation, Inc. is to "empower women to believe in themselves and to enable them to give back to their communities in impactful ways," according to the foundation's website. "By nurturing self-confidence, we lay the foundation for women to break through barriers, pursue their aspirations, and lead with resilience."

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.manemissionfoundation.org.