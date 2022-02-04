Near-record heat ahead of weekend rain, next cold front

The warming trend continues for Central Florida on this Friday!

Expect another toasty run into the 80s by this afternoon with southerly breezes and dry conditions. Coastal locations will also see a bump up in temps, closer to 80 there as well.

We'll hit near-record heat in Orlando with a high of 85. The record was 87-degrees in Orlando in 2014.

Heading to the theme parks? Things are looking up at all Central Florida attractions. Sunshine will fill the skies with an increase in clouds late in the day.

Tonight, clouds ramp up as a major Winter storm draws closer to the region. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s in advance of this system with showers developing through the late overnight hours into Saturday morning.

The latest FOX 35 Storm Team rainfall models show north Florida with rising rain chances by late this evening with development heading south closer to the Orlando Metro areas by early Saturday morning. Rain chances during that time will be in the 40% range, falling to 30% or less during the day on Saturday.

Sunday sees another round of rainfall as an area of low pressure develops east of the Florida Peninsula. Sunday coverage stands near 40%.

Highs this weekend with the passage of the front will reside in the 60s, lows in the 50s. Doesn't look like the best weekend for offshore Atlantic boating. Gusty north winds will create small craft advisory conditions across the area with seas building in excess of 7 feet.

Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.