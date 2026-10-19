AI scammers clone deputies’ voices to demand money from Osceola County residents, sheriff says

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said scammers are using AI to impersonate a real deputy during phone calls. The scammers claim victims have outstanding arrest warrants or missed jury duty and demand money to avoid legal trouble. Sheriff Chris Blackmon says the agency has received reports of a few dozen suspicious calls.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam involving artificial intelligence, where criminals clone the voice of a real deputy to trick people into sending them money.

What we know:

At least 40 people in Osceola County have gotten a phone call from someone claiming to be an Osceola County deputy in recent months, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon said the callers are using AI to clone the voice of their staff.

According to Blackmon, the scammers typically begin by claiming the person they're calling has missed jury duty or has an outstanding warrant.

The scammers then demand money, sometimes in the form of cryptocurrency, claiming payment is necessary to avoid being arrested or facing other legal consequences.

'The entire thing's AI'

What they're saying:

In one voicemail, a caller identifies himself as Captain Steve Moser.

"It's his voice, his face. If you go look it up, you say, it could be him talking, but the entire thing's AI," Sheriff Chris Blackmon said.

Blackmon said residents should immediately be suspicious of anyone claiming to represent law enforcement who demands money over the phone.

"We've heard the swindlers call for jury duty, for warrants for your arrest," Blackmon said. "We will never ask you for your money, we'll never ask you to move it to crypto for sure."

How to Protect Yourself

What you can do:

The sheriff's office recommends hanging up if someone calls claiming to be law enforcement and demands payment.

Residents should contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office directly using the number listed on their official website, rather than calling a number provided by the suspicious caller.

The department is not aware of anyone who has sent money to the scammers.

Investigators are continuing to look into the situation, though, because of the technology they use, identifying the callers is a long shot.