Orphaned baby walrus in Alaska flown 4,800 miles to new home in Florida

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The Brief An orphaned Pacific walrus calf rescued from a remote Alaska beach is now receiving around-the-clock care at SeaWorld Orlando. Wildlife officials determined the calf, named Annautaq, which means "axe" in the IÃ±upiaq language, could not survive in the wild without his mother's milk and protection. He will eventually join the walrus herd at SeaWorld Orlando.



A young, orphaned Pacific walrus found on a remote beach in northern Alaska has been rescued and brought more than 4,000 miles to Florida, where it's receiving care at SeaWorld Orlando.

Orphaned Pacific walrus rescued in Alaska

The backstory:

A wildlife research intern found the 5-month-old, 200-pound walrus hiding between two dead walruses on a remote beach in northern Alaska, left behind after its herd likely left the area due to high surf, a news release said.

That intern, Violet Anniskett, named the walrus "Annautaq" after her father's IÃ±upiaq name, which means "axe" in their native language, according to SeaWorld Orlando.

Officials said Annautaq was already being targeted by scavenging birds and likely would not have survived unless rescuers intervened.

Annautaq was flown to the Alaska SeaLife Center where he received immediate treatment and care. Once strong enough, he was flown 4,800 miles across the country to SeaWorld Orlando in Florida, which is one of four facilities in the U.S. that can house walruses.

Photos: Annautaq's 4,800-mile journey to SeaWorld Orlando

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A 5-month-old orphaned walrus in Alaska was rescued and flown 4,000 miles to Florida, where it will join the herd at SeaWorld Orlando. Credit: SeaWorld Orlando

Life at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando said Annautaq will remain in quarantine for the first 30 days receiving around-the-clock care, including up to six bottle feedings a day, vet care, and 24-hour support. After that, he will slowly be introduced to SeaWorld's walrus herd, before eventually joining them long term.

There are three walruses at SeaWorld:

Uki: A 2-year-old walrus rescued in Alaska and rehabilitated at Alaska SeaLife Center before coming to SeaWorld Orlando.

Kaboodle: She is a 23-year-old walrus who acts as the surrogate mother for rescued calves, including Uki.

Garfield: A 44-year-old male rescued from Alaska and raised at SeaWorld Orlando.

Will the public be able to see him?

What we don't know:

SeaWorld Orlando said it would rely on Annautaq's care team to guide the timing for when the young walrus will be introduced to the herd and when he will be available for the public to see.

"At this young age, Annautaq needs more than nutrition and veterinary care. He also needs close contact and companionship, which our expert team is providing around the clock," said Jim Kinsler, curator at SeaWorld Orlando, in a statement.

"As he settles in, we'll make introductions to Garfield, Kaboodle and Uki at his pace. Kaboodleâ€™s experience caring for rescued calves and the opportunity to connect with two-year-old Uki, herself a rescued walrus, make this herd a promising setting for him to learn, build relationships and grow."

Why couldn't he be released back into the wild?

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that he likely would not survive in the wild. Young walruses solely rely on their mother's milk, protection, and guidance during the first year of their life, a news release said.

"Experts from across the walrus care community worked together to evaluate Annautaqâ€™s long-term needs and determine which home would be best for his future. His placement at SeaWorld Orlando was guided by his long-term care and social needs, including the opportunity to grow up alongside other walruses," the release said.