Napa Valley Wine Train’s ‘Harry Potter’ murder mystery sells out — but there are other themes to try

article

While “Harry Potter” fans may be bummed to learn a vintage wine train murder-mystery event is sold out – they can still head out to Napa Valley in California to partake in other themes.

The Napa Valley Wine Train, a scenic ride on a 100-year-old train, released its 2020 Murder Mystery lineup. The Murder Mystery gives riders a chance to become Sherlock Holmes by embarking on a three-hour trip to solve a murder while enjoying a three-course dinner and California wine.

Among the themed nights is a “Witches and Wizards” theme for two Saturdays in October. The riders can take part in the affair as sleuths and a potential killer who will need to dress in robes and other magical attire.

Tickets for the event were $500 and are currently sold out, according to the booking calendar.

But other themes for the year include: “Crime and Punishment” and “Death of a Gangster” where 1920s attire is required; “Dance with Death” with 1950s attire; “Totally 80s”; “Midnight at the Masquerade” with a masquerade theme; “Now You See It; Now You Don’t” with a formal attire theme; “Till Death Do Us Part” where guests wear wedding attire, which includes wedding dresses and bridesmaids gowns; and “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year,” which is a holiday or Christmas-sweater theme.

You can learn more about the available dates for each theme and ticket prices at winetrain.com/murder-mystery.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.