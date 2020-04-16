'Most Florida thing ever:' Ring video shows stranger capturing alligator in front of Port Richey home

A Pasco County homeowner had a good laugh after receiving a notification from his home surveillance camera -- someone was in the middle of capturing a gator at his front door.

Brandon Taylor shared video from his Ring camera showing a trio of strangers approaching his front door on April 9 shortly after 10 p.m. What he couldn't see was the baby alligator just out of view.

"There's an alligator at your door, sorry," one of the men said. "Don’t freak out. We're not trying to do anything."

Eventually, one of them got his hands on the alligator and carried it elsewhere.

"This may be the most Florida thing ever to happen to us," according to Taylor's Facebook post. "Got this Ring notification the other day."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, people should leave alligators alone, especially during mating season.

"Handling even small alligators can result in injury," according to FWC's brochure called A Guide to Living with Alligators.

