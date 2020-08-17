More than two dozen registered sex offenders arrested for improper online activity in Highlands County

article

More than two dozen registered sex offenders in Highlands County were arrested for using online accounts, according to the sheriff's office Special Victims Unit.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office launched Operation Disconnect only one week ago and already caught 26 registered sex offenders who were either banned from having internet access at all or who failed to report their internet usage to the sheriff's office, as part of their probation. Each failure to report is a felony offense.

The investigation also revealed several subjects with active warrants in Special Victims Unit cases.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Operation Disconnect is ongoing and "any sexual offenders or predators who think they may have some things on their registrations they need to clear up should come see us before we come find you."

Sex offenders are required to report, in person, to the sheriff’s office in the county where they live to register and must update their home or temporary address, phone number(s), email address(es), online identifiers or aliases, employment, vehicle, school, and travel, as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

Arrests include:

Frank Allen Baxter, 61, 51 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

James R. Whittemore, Sr., 65, sexual offender registration violation

Robert Adam Warren, 32, 37 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Yair Manual Vegas, 21, eight counts sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Kevin Leroy Rice, 60, sexual offender registration violation, absconded sex offender from Texas

Quindre Randolph, 35, warrant for three counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12

Ricky Lynn Mattox, 60, 51 counts of sexual predator registration violation, violation of probation

Paul Roy Peters, 33, 10 counts of sexual offender registration violation, on federal probation

Timothy Lee Pearson, 32, 70 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Wiliam Eugene Martin, 29, warrant for five counts of possession of child pornography

Jeffrey Harold Parsons, 56, 17 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Magdaleno Malagon-Villegas, 49, warrant for one count of sexual offender registration violation

William Jerome Crumity, 63, seven counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Andrew Tyrone Crump, 50, violation of probation

Prince Phillip Cody, 49, warrant for one count of sexual offender registration violation

David Bruce Cerling, 50, 55 counts of sexual offender registration violation

Stanley Kent Heuerman, 61, 83 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

William Michael Goodhue, 52, warrant for felony domestic battery

Christopher D. Friend, 27, two counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Michael Ortiz, 53, 12 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Jefferson D. Scales, III, 54, 33 counts of sexual offender registration violation, on federal probation

Timothy Earl Barber, 52, 17 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Alton Dale Wiliams, 54, absconded sex offender from Texas

Gabriel H. Gutierrez, Jr., 50, 55 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Paul Francis Federico, 64, 30 counts of sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Jonathan Lugo, 35, sexual offender registration violation, violation of probation

Anyone with information about a sexual predator or predatory behavior is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at detectives@highlandssheriff.org or 863-402-7357. OUtside of Highlands County, tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.