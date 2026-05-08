Moms can get free admission to Central Florida Zoo on Mother's Day

The Brief Moms can visit the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens for free on Mother's Day. The zoo is offering moms and grandmothers free admission with the purchase of a general admission ticket. More than 350 animals reside at the zoo, including rhinos, cheetahs and more.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is celebrating mothers with a special offer on admission.

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Moms and grandmothers can get free admission to the zoo on Mother's Day with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

An adult ticket typically costs $21.95 if purchased online in advance or $26.95 if purchased at the gate.

The offer is only available in person at the zoo's front gate on May 10, according to the zoo.

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The zoo is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs and more. The zoo also includes several gardens with a variety of plants.