Moms can get free admission to Central Florida Zoo on Mother's Day
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is celebrating mothers with a special offer on admission.
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Moms and grandmothers can get free admission to the zoo on Mother's Day with the purchase of a general admission ticket.
An adult ticket typically costs $21.95 if purchased online in advance or $26.95 if purchased at the gate.
The offer is only available in person at the zoo's front gate on May 10, according to the zoo.
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The zoo is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs and more. The zoo also includes several gardens with a variety of plants.
The Source: This article was written with information released by the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.