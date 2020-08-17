Missing 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County found safe, officials say

A statewide alert was issued for 13-year-old London Gordon, last seen in Boynton Beach, Florida, but within a few hours, officials say she was found safe.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, she was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday. A Missing Child Alert was issued around 10 a.m., but was resolved by noon.

The events leading up to her disappearance remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to the Boynton Beach Police Department or dial 911.