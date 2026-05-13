Millennium Middle School parents, students demand answers after 'Teacher of the Year' not reappointed

The Brief Millennium Middle School parents and students are questioning the district's decision not to reappoint several veteran educators, including the school’s "Teacher of the Year." The school board blames a shrinking budget and a lack of state funding for over 300 district-wide cuts. Parents are questioning why the vacated positions are already being listed as job openings online. A community petition has garnered over 1,000 signatures as families fight to keep their long-serving performing arts teachers in the classroom.



The big question Millennium Middle School parents have is: how do you not re-sign the Teacher of the Year? On Tuesday night, the Seminole County School District finally had the chance to answer that question.

The decision to let go of several long-term educators has sparked an outcry from the school community, leaving students and parents demanding answers from the school board.

A lasting impact

The backstory:

For many students, the loss is personal. Among those not being asked back is Jenny Galarza, the school's reigning Teacher of the Year.

"One of the biggest reasons students have felt supported here is because of Miss Jenny… She has made a lasting impact on the school and on her students," said Mallory Foster, a student at Millennium Middle.

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Galarza is one of a few performing arts teachers whose contracts were not renewed. For students like Addison Lavery, the news was a devastating blow to their academic experience.

"I love Miss Jenny, and she is my all-time favorite teacher," Lavery said. "She works harder than any teacher in Millennium in my opinion."

"Why are you getting rid of teacher of the year?" added Seymour. "She's the best… she’s the one who carries, who leads the theater."

More than just one teacher

While the community has rallied around Galarza, PTA President Michael Foster notes that the issue spans much further, involving decades of combined experience.

"It started with Jenny Galarza but it’s actually much bigger than that," Foster explained. "There is multiple teachers long serving… I can name three that have been with Millennium for over a decade, all not re-appointed."

According to Foster, the district is giving up more than 26 years of service to the school. In response, he started a petition to "wrangle support" for these educators. The petition has already garnered over 1,000 signatures.

"The idea is that you get your non-re-appointment and you're just suppose to disappear into the background," Foster said. "Well, we wanted people to know what was happening."

Budget cuts blamed

The Millennium Middle School principal ended the contracts of seven employees, including four teachers. However, the Seminole County School Board maintains that these "non-reappointments" aren't a reflection of performance, but rather a result of a shrinking budget.

The cuts are affecting staff far beyond just one middle school campus.

"More than 300 positions have been cut across the district, including more than 70 here at the district level and the remaining at the schools," said Robin Dehlinger, Seminole County School Board Chair.

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District officials stated the decision was also heavily impacted by the Florida State Legislature, which has not yet passed an education budget for the upcoming school year. A special session began today in an effort for state lawmakers to finalize those figures.

As the budget remains in limbo, the Millennium community continues to fight, hoping the district will find a way to keep their veteran teachers in the classroom.

Questions over 'open' positions

While the district cites financial constraints, some parents are questioning the logic behind the moves. Christine Seymour, a Millennium parent, says she is confused by the district's claim of a budget crisis when the very positions being cut are already being advertised to the public.

"To have the best people teaching our kids and now the jobs are just listed online for anyone to just grab up… something is not right here," Seymour said.

According to the Seminole County School District website, there are currently three performing arts positions listed as open at Millennium Middle School, including spots for a piano, dance, and drama teacher.