Military spouse tax proposal goes to Florida voters

Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve a tax proposal that could benefit some spouses of veterans who die.

With little comment, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 877) that the House had approved Wednesday. The amendment would need 60 percent support from voters in November to go into effect Jan. 1.

A homestead property-tax discount is currently offered to honorably discharged veterans who are 65 and older with permanent, combat-related disabilities.

Under the proposal, the discount would remain in place until a surviving spouse remarries, sells or otherwise disposes of the property. If the surviving spouse sells the property, the discount could be transferred to a new residence.

The state’s Revenue Estimating Conference has projected the constitutional amendment would cut property-tax revenue by $1 million next fiscal year, growing to $4 million a year.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.