2 teenagers stabbed, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to South Goldrod Road and Yucatan Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night and found two teenagers – aged 17 and 18 – with stab injuries.
Both boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said all involved stayed at the scene and had been identified.
What we don't know:
Officials have not shared details on what led to the stabbing, named anyone a suspect, or announced whether charges would be filed.
The Source: This story uses information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.