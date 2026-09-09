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2 teenagers stabbed, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published September 9, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Two teenagers – aged 17 and 18 – were stabbed Tuesday night in Orange County, officials said.
    • Both boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
    • Officilas have not yet shared details on the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to South Goldrod Road and Yucatan Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night and found two teenagers – aged 17 and 18 – with stab injuries.

Both boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said all involved stayed at the scene and had been identified.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details on what led to the stabbing, named anyone a suspect, or announced whether charges would be filed.

The Source: This story uses information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County NewsCrime and Public Safety