2 teenagers stabbed, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

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The Brief Two teenagers – aged 17 and 18 – were stabbed Tuesday night in Orange County, officials said. Both boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officilas have not yet shared details on the circumstances that led to the stabbing.



Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to South Goldrod Road and Yucatan Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night and found two teenagers – aged 17 and 18 – with stab injuries.

Both boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said all involved stayed at the scene and had been identified.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details on what led to the stabbing, named anyone a suspect, or announced whether charges would be filed.