Mayor Jerry Demings says toy drive a big success, with donations doubled

Thousands of toys are being given to kids in need, thanks to Orange County and FOX 35 News.

"Merry Christmas to all of you!"

Mayor Jerry Demings greets families, who’ve signed up for his annual toy drive.

"It really is heartwarming, we’ve had a difficult year in 2020. A lot of people out of work and a lot of people struggling."

FOX 35 News and Orange County partnered to gather more than 10,000 toys for needy children. On Thursday, 70 cars lined up with parents like Joanne Lacomb. She said the toys were for her children.

"I think they’re gonna love them!" she says.

The county says 200 children will benefit from the toy drive.

"It’s a real blessing. It’s a great, generous donation to help with Christmas this year and COVID with hard times."

"You all have a wonderful Christmas!"

Mayor Demings says they doubled the number of toy donations this year.

"Thanks to FOX 35 for being a partner!"

Orange County workers are still sorting through all the toys. They plan to give out the rest by the end of Friday.