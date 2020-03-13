Expand / Collapse search

Man's 'Don't Touch Your Face' song is the coronavirus anthem the world didn't know it needed

Published 
Coronavirus
Storyful

Man’s ‘Don’t Touch Your Face’ song is the coronavirus anthem the world didn’t know it needed

Credit: Martin Ingle via Storyful

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND (STORYFUL) - An Australian satirist has penned a catchy song to remind people of the proper practices to execute during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Ingle, from Brisbane, Queensland, debuted his coronavirus-themed tune Don’t Touch Your Face on social media on March 13.

In the video, a ukulele-playing Ingle sings about refraining from face touching, panic buying, and visiting the elderly.