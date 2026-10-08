CFX approves $12.1 million design contract for SR 417-Sanford airport connector

The Brief CFX approved $12.1 million for design work on the planned SR 452 Seminole Connector. The 1.6-mile road would link SR 417 with Lake Mary Boulevard and the Orlando Sanford International Airport area. Officials say the project will ease congestion and support growth, with construction expected to begin in 2031.



A planned road connecting State Road 417 directly with the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Seminole County is moving forward after the Central Florida Expressway Authority approved $12.1 million for design work.

The CFX board approved the contract with DRMP Inc. for design consultant services on State Road 452, also known as the Seminole Connector.

Local perspective:

The roughly 1.6-mile roadway would connect SR 417 near the Lake Jesup Toll Plaza with Lake Mary Boulevard near Red Cleveland Boulevard and the airport. Plans include an interchange at Lake Mary Boulevard and a partial interchange at SR 417 providing access to and from the south.

CFX officials say the project would improve traffic flow near the airport and along Lake Mary Boulevard while providing more direct access to the airport area.

"This cannot happen fast enough," CFX board member Andria Herr said. "We've studied this many times. We now have the support of the business community, our local governments, certainly the financial support of the county, and anyone who travels that part of our community."

Herr said increasing residential development makes moving forward now particularly important.

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"The residential growth in that area is happening very aggressively, and if we don't do it now, the project will be unaffordable in the future and disrupt many more people than it will right now," Herr said.

Seminole County Manager Darren Gray called the connector a long-awaited project.

"This has been a longtime project for us, and we're glad it's coming to fruition," Gray said.

Business leaders also say the connection will be important as the airport and surrounding area continue to grow.

"Without it, our community will see the strain of that growth," said Sheryl Nichols with the Seminole County Chamber. "Without it, our airport will not be able to continue expanding its industrial and manufacturing capacity."

Timeline:

Construction on SR 452 is scheduled to begin in 2031.