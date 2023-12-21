Man arrested after punching Rideshare driver in Manatee County, stealing his car: MCSO

A man is accused of punching a Rideshare driver in Manatee County, stealing his car, and then leading deputies on a pursuit in which his car was engulfed in sparks and eventually caught on fire.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Leo Paul Bradley, 26, was arrested and charged with Battery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Accident Involving a Vehicle, and Aggravated Fleeing with Damage in connection to the incident.

At around 12:18 a.m. on Thursday, Bradley punched a Rideshare driver in the 3500 block of 1st Street West because he refused to pay in advance for a trip from Bradenton to Tampa, according to MCSO.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Bradley knocked the driver to the ground and stole his vehicle.

Deputies spotted the stolen SUV fleeing eastbound on Manatee Avenue West. They initiated a pursuit, leading Bradley to switch directions and head west toward Anna Maria Island, later striking a deputy's patrol vehicle.

According to MCSO, the sheriff's office's helicopter started tracking the SUV. Their aviation video shows the car as sparks fly, swerving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Bradley eventually drove the stolen vehicle into a light pole, knocking it into the roadway. He continued into another light pole, coming to a stop in a ditch, where it continued to try to drive, but sparks surrounded it.

Multiple MCSO units surrounded the car, according to authorities. Fire and EMS removed Bradley from the car and took him to Blake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.