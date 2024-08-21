Man's trip to Florida turns lucky with $1 million Powerball win

A South Carolina man recently became a millionaire after a trip to Florida last year.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Floyd Horner Jr. came forward to claim a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing held on February 1, 2023.

Horner’s ticket matched all five white ball numbers, though it did not match the Powerball number.

Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a RaceTrac located at 24224 US Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The store received a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated jackpot of $20 million. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m.