Man's trip to Florida turns lucky with $1 million Powerball win

Free Retirement Money & Savings Hacks
In this engaging episode of "Dollars & $ense," FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt speaks to "Save Me Steve" to help viewers discover new ways to save money through innovative social media groups that offer free items. We explore which generations struggle most with making financial improvements and unveil psychological barriers that prevent people from saving effectively. The episode also highlights valuable tips on how to secure free money for retirement, emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of employer matches and government incentives. Finally, we examine how the increase in theft has altered the shopping experience, affecting both security measures and product pricing. Packed with practical advice, this episode empowers viewers to navigate the tricky financial landscape and optimize their savings.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A South Carolina man recently became a millionaire after a trip to Florida last year.
On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Floyd Horner Jr. came forward to claim a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing held on February 1, 2023.
Horner’s ticket matched all five white ball numbers, though it did not match the Powerball number.
Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a RaceTrac located at 24224 US Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The store received a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated jackpot of $20 million. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m.