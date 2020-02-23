Man ejected from vehicle through sunroof during fatal accident in Orange County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that one person is dead after a fatal accident in Orange County on Friday night.

They said that the incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. on Colonial Drive and S.R. 520. 23-year-old Austin Woods was traveling westbound on Colonial Drive when he traveled off the roadway. He reportedly overturned and was ejected through the sunroof of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.