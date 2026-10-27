Man convicted in downtown Orlando Halloween shooting gets life sentence

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The Brief A judge sentenced Jaylen Edgar to life in prison on Tuesday. Edgar is convicted in the deadly 2024 Halloween shooting in downtown Orlando that left two people dead and seven others injured. Edgar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is not eligible for the death penalty.



Jaylen Edgar, the man convicted in the 2024 Halloween night shooting in downtown Orlando that left two people dead, has been sentenced to life in prison.

What we know:

The sentencing hearing on Tuesday came months after Edgar was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Edgar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is not eligible for the death penalty.

He will have 30 days to appeal the sentencing. Edgar's attorney told FOX 35 that he will.

2 dead in 2024 downtown Orlando shooting

The backstory:

In 2024, Edgar opened fire near a large crowd of people who were gathered near Orange Avenue to celebrate Halloween.

Tyrek Hill, 25, and Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, were killed in the shooting. Seven other people were injured.

Edgar found guilty on all counts

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Edgar intended to kill people when he went downtown armed with a gun.

The defense did not dispute Edgar fired the shots. Instead, attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to prove that the shootings were premeditated.

Several people who were injured in the shooting testified during Edgar's trial.