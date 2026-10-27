Man charged with DUI after crashing truck into Ocoee house, police say

The Brief Police say a truck crashed into an Ocoee house, killing the family's dog. The driver was charged with driving under the influence causing property damage or injury. The family is now searching for a new place to live while sorting through the items inside their condemned home.



A man is charged with a DUI after crashing his truck into an Ocoee home in the middle of the night.

Man accused of driving under the influence and crashing his truck into a home

What we know:

Louis Whudmayer and his family woke up to a noise around 2 a.m. on Oct. 19th, 2026. They discovered a truck plowed directly into their house.

The crash destroyed furniture and personal belongings, leaving the house condemned.

Whudmayer said the vehicle stopped just five feet from where he and his wife were sleeping with their young children.

While the family escaped physical injury, they found their 7-year-old dog, Ginger, dead in the wreckage.

30-year-old Marcus Zamora was arrested following the crash. He was charged with driving under the influence causing property damage or injury.

According to the arrest report, after the crash Zamora was taken to a local hospital, and while receiving medical treatment, said, "I shouldn't have been drinking and driving."

Family: left traumatized and family dog dies

What they're saying:

"Five more feet, that would have been in our bed, and my wife and I and our kids wouldn't have been here," Whudmayer said.



Whudmayer described the experience as traumatic.



"Just to think about how someone could be drinking and driving, and then instead of calling an Uber, there are multiple options calling an Uber, a family member, but decided to get behind the wheel and obviously cause what happened," Whudmayer said.

Family in search of a new home

What's next:

The family is now sorting through salvageable items inside the condemned house and searching for a new place to live.

Ocoee Police continue to urge others never to drink and drive.