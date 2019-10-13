Man caught in rip current in Ormond Beach dies

article

Volusia County Beach Patrol officials say a man died after being caught in a rip current in Ormond Beach.

Officials say a 43-year-old man from Tennessee went into the ocean near the Maverick Resort just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Beach safety responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call.

They say they were able to bring everyone to shore, before giving the 43-year-old man CPR.

He was taken to the hospital, where officials say he died.

As of about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, beach safety officials say around 81 people were rescued from rip currents, so far, during the weekend.