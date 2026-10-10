Man arrested following stabbing in downtown Orlando, officials say

article

The Brief Officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard at 10:31 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and quickly located and detained Brown. The victim was later reported to be in critical condition.



The Orlando police arrested 28-year-old Deaveon Jaquan Brown after an alleged stabbing incident that left a victim in critical condition on October 9.

What we know:

According to officials, officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard at 10:31 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and quickly located and detained Brown.

Reports suggest that the victim was transported to a local emergency room for surgery and was later reported to be in critical condition.

According to officials, detectives reviewed public safety camera footage and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.

Police say that Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the suspect and the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.