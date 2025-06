article

The Brief A man was arrested on Saturday evening in connection to a bank robbery. 45-year-old Jorand Anchando was arrested in connection to the robbery in the Lake Lillian area, according to police. More details regarding the arrest to be released Monday.



Officials with the Belleview Police Department announced an arrest in connection to a bank robbery on Saturday evening.

Police said 45-year-old Jordan Anchando was arrested in connection to a bank robbery from Monday.

Anchando was taken into custody at a home in the Lake Lillian area around 9 p.m., according to police.

Police said they would release more details surrounding Anchando's arrest on Monday.