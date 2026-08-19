Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Apopka, FHP says

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The Brief A 46-year-old Orlando man was arrested after troopers said he crashed into another car and left the scene. The crash happened on Clarcona Road and Gilliam Road when a Tahoe driven by Jason Salustro turned into the path of a Honda Civic and hit the front of it. Salustro faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.



An Orlando man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Apopka on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Clarcona Road and Gilliam Road.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jason Salustro, was driving a Chevy Tahoe south on Clarcona Road when he tried to make a left turn onto Gilliam Road, FHP said.

The Tahoe hit the front of a Honda Civic that was driven by a 37-year-old man from Orlando, according to officials.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to an FHP report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

After the crash, witnesses told officials they saw the driver of the Tahoe leave the scene on foot.

Salustro was found a mile from the crash and arrested, FHP said.

Jason Salustro, 46. (Credit: Orange County Corrections)

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

According to jail records, Salustro faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.