Maitland officials search for 13-year-old with autism near lake

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The Brief Rescue crews went to the area of S Lake Sybelia Drive and Windgrove Trail to help in finding the missing teen. Officials said the teen is autistic and may not respond to verbal commands when approached.



A Missing Child Alert has been issued for child with autism who went missing Saturday afternoon in Maitland.

Rescue units with Orange County Fire Rescue and the Maitland Fire Rescue Department were initially called out to the area of S Lake Sybelia Drive and Windgrove Trail around 4:13 p.m. near Lake Sybelia.

Officials said 13-year-old Na'Sean Kirkland and his brother left their home around 1:30 p.m. Na'Sean's brother has since been located.

Na'Sean Kirkland. (Maitland Police Department photo)

Na'Sean's parents said he has limited swimming abilities and is considered endangered. He is listed as 5 foot 5 inches and weighing 95 pounds. He was last seen with a black shirt and gray shorts.

Officials said Na'Sean may not respond to verbal commands and may flee when approached.

Anyone with information about Na'Sean's whereabouts is urged to call Maitland officials at 689-444-7945.