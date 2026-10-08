LIST: Central Florida events canceled, postponed due to weather, Hurricane Isaias outer bands
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some events and festivals have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled in Central Florida as more rain is expected over the weekend, partly because of the far outer bands from Hurricane Isaias.
List: Events canceled, rescheduled in Orlando
What we know:
- Orlando Fire & Flavor Festival: Rescheduled to Jan. 9, 2027 (originally scheduled for Oct. 10 & 11)
- Avalon Park Oktoberfest: Rescheduled to Nov. 6-7, 2026 (originally scheduled for Oct. 10)
- Apopka Pride 2026: Organizers plan to reschedule (originally scheduled for Oct. 10)
- City of Oviedo National Night Out: Rescheduled for Oct. 20 (originally scheduled for Oct. 6)
- Downtown Orlando Field Day: Postponed. New date to be announced (originally scheduled for Oct. 8)
Have an event that we've missed? Send an email to FOX35Digital@FOX.com.
Weekend weather forecast
Local perspective:
The FOX 35 Storm Team is expected scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday appears to be the stormiest of the three days, partly due to an increase in tropical moisture from Hurricane Isaias.
Forecasters said rainfall is projected to be around 2". Each day, there is a risk that some storms could be strong with potential wind gusts up to 45 mph.
Friday: 60%-80% coverage; highest rain chances north of Orlando
Saturday: 80% coverage
Sunday: 50%-70% coverage
The Source: This story uses information gathered from news release and/or event announcements on social media, as well as weather forecast details from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Weather Service.