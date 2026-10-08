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LIST: Central Florida events canceled, postponed due to weather, Hurricane Isaias outer bands

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando News
Published October 8, 2026 7:53 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 7:53 PM EDT
Tropics forecast: Isaias strengthens into Cat 2 hurricane, targeting northern Gulf Coast
Tropics forecast: Isaias strengthens into Cat 2 hurricane, targeting northern Gulf Coast

Tropics forecast: Isaias strengthens into Cat 2 hurricane, targeting northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Isaias strengthened Thursday as it moved toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, with Hurricane Hunters finding that maximum sustained winds had increased to 100 mph.

The Brief

    • Events and festivals in Central Florida are being canceled or postponed due to the continued rainy weather, partly due to Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf.
    • While out in the Gulf and not headed toward Central Florida, the far outer bands are expected to bring some increased rain and wind to the area.
    • Did we miss an event change? Email us at FOX35News@FOX.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some events and festivals have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled in Central Florida as more rain is expected over the weekend, partly because of the far outer bands from Hurricane Isaias.

List: Events canceled, rescheduled in Orlando

What we know:

Have an event that we've missed? Send an email to FOX35Digital@FOX.com.

Weekend weather forecast

Local perspective:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is expected scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday appears to be the stormiest of the three days, partly due to an increase in tropical moisture from Hurricane Isaias.

Forecasters said rainfall is projected to be around 2". Each day, there is a risk that some storms could be strong with potential wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday: 60%-80% coverage; highest rain chances north of Orlando

Saturday: 80% coverage

Sunday: 50%-70% coverage

The Source: This story uses information gathered from news release and/or event announcements on social media, as well as weather forecast details from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Weather Service.

Orlando News