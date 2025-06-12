Lightning strike sparks Orlando house fire during intense storms
ORLANDO, Fla. - A lightning strike sparked a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied home in Orlando during a round of intense storms on Tuesday, officials said.
What we know:
A lightning strike during intense storms on Tuesday ignited a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied home in Orlando. The homeowner expects the property will likely need to be torn down. No one was inside the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported in the Orlando fire.
What we don't know:
Details about the exact cause of how the lightning ignited the fire remain unclear.
What they're saying:
Florida is known as the lightning capital of the U.S. due to frequent summer storms, which pose ongoing risks to homes and residents. The state’s weather pattern makes lightning-induced fires a consistent concern for fire departments and emergency responders.
"They do have lightning protection systems you can install," said Lt. David Williams, Seminole County Fire Department "The biggest thing you can really do is get with your energy supplier, your power company, and have them put a whole-home surge protection system on there.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Fire Department and Lt. David Williams with the Seminole County Fire Department.