Lightning strike sparks Orlando house fire during intense storms

A lightning strike sparked a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied home in Orlando during a round of intense storms on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

A lightning strike during intense storms on Tuesday ignited a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied home in Orlando. The homeowner expects the property will likely need to be torn down. No one was inside the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Details about the exact cause of how the lightning ignited the fire remain unclear.

What they're saying:

Florida is known as the lightning capital of the U.S. due to frequent summer storms, which pose ongoing risks to homes and residents. The state’s weather pattern makes lightning-induced fires a consistent concern for fire departments and emergency responders.

"They do have lightning protection systems you can install," said Lt. David Williams, Seminole County Fire Department "The biggest thing you can really do is get with your energy supplier, your power company, and have them put a whole-home surge protection system on there.

