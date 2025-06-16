Lightning sparks massive house fire in Apopka during Sunday night storm

The Brief A powerful lightning storm in Apopka Sunday night sparked multiple house fires, including one that destroyed a home on Rock Hill Loop. Neighbors reported seeing flames shooting into the air and described the lightning as unusually intense. Fire crews responded to at least three homes struck during the storm, but no injuries were reported.



A late-night lightning storm lit up the skies over Apopka on Sunday, allegedly sparking several house fires — including one that nearly burned a home on Rock Hill Loop to the ground.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the storm was intense and sudden, with rapid bursts of thunder and lightning striking dangerously close together. "It was like a really long strike, and I knew it hit a house," said Jeff Dehollander, who witnessed one of the lightning strikes firsthand.

Steve Preston, another neighbor, described the fire as something out of a movie. "The lightning was just incredibly crazy last night. It was popping all around. Never heard anything quite like it before," he said. "It was like fully engulfed. And nobody here… so I called 911, but I guess they’d already gotten another call."

According to Apopka fire officials, crews responded to at least three homes hit by lightning during the storm. In addition to the home on Rock Hill Loop, fires or damage were also reported on Offaly Court and Alexandria Place Drive.

"It was crazy, it lasted quite a few hours, and the lightning was like right on top of each other," said Allison Keys, a resident near one of the other strikes. "That was really scary — that’s eye-opening. I guess I didn’t realize… I mean I knew it could happen, but it’s scary."

The blaze on Rock Hill Loop sent flames shooting as high as 100 feet into the air, according to witnesses.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the damage serves as a stark reminder of how powerful and dangerous Florida’s summer storms can be.

As the clean-up begins, many residents say they’ll be watching the skies more cautiously in the weeks ahead.

