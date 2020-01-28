Expand / Collapse search

LGBTQ leader during aftermath of Pulse nightclub massacre dies of cancer, report says

Orlando
Terry DeCarlo, an Orlando gay-rights advocate and community leader, is hugged by a friend as he arrives at the scene of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Sentinel reported that Terry DeCarlo passed away on Monday from cancer, his husband said.

They said that DeCarlo, 56, was a leader in the LGBTQ community who helped Orlando heal in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The newspaper also said that he worked at The Center, a resource center for the LGBTQ community.

He was reportedly diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer that began at the roof of his mouth and grew toward his skull. Despite surgery and months of fighting, DeCarlo passed away.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith posted about DeCarlo after hearing the news.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also tweeted about DeCarlo's passing.