LGBTQ leader during aftermath of Pulse nightclub massacre dies of cancer, report says

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Terry DeCarlo passed away on Monday from cancer, his husband said.

They said that DeCarlo, 56, was a leader in the LGBTQ community who helped Orlando heal in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The newspaper also said that he worked at The Center, a resource center for the LGBTQ community.

He was reportedly diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer that began at the roof of his mouth and grew toward his skull. Despite surgery and months of fighting, DeCarlo passed away.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith posted about DeCarlo after hearing the news.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also tweeted about DeCarlo's passing.