Lawsuit claims Facebook groups led to fatal shootings in Kenosha

A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Sept. 22 against Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook, former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson and others over the shootings in Kenosha last month. The lawsuit argues Facebook's inaction led to Kyle Rittenhouse opening fire.

The lawsuit claims conspiracy and negligence on Facebook’s part – as they were warned of violent language on a Facebook page called "Kenosha Guard" but did not take down posts of a “call to arms” in Kenosha.

After the shooting, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg admitted the page violated the website's policies and that not taking it down earlier was an "operational mistake."

The lawsuit claims Facebook "provided the social media platform for the Kenosha Guard and Boogaloo Bois to organize and further their conspiracy. The company received over 400 complaints regarding the Kenosha Guard’s Call to Arms; however, it declined to take action at the time, later admitting that it made an “operational mistake” in doing so, and removed the Kenosha Guard page only after two deaths had occurred."

The "Kenosha Guard" Facebook page was created by former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson. Mathewson had previously told FOX6 News he has "no regrets" about creating the page.

The lawsuit claims Facebook's inaction led directly to Kyle Rittenhouse picking up arms and eventually shooting and killing both Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

The lawsuit was filed by a number of people who were there that night that claim they were harassed by the militia. One of the plaintiffs is the life partner of Anthony Huber.

In addition to monetary damages, the lawsuit is also requesting an injunction preventing Facebook from violating "its own policies that are supposed to prevent violent rhetoric, militia groups, and other racially motivated hate groups from congregating and interacting on its site."

