'Teen takeover' crackdown: Law enforcement vows to hold parents responsible

The Brief Chaotic online-organized "teen takeovers" and street brawls are disrupting communities and overwhelming law enforcement nationwide. Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. are combatting the trend by criminally prosecuting the parents of participating minors for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is fully aligning with the aggressive strategy, warning that both disruptive teens and their parents will face jail time in Central Florida.



A stern warning from local law enforcement after chaotic teen takeovers grow in popularity and severity.

It is a dangerous trend taking over social media and American city streets. Violent teen brawls and illegal street takeovers organized online are shutting down traffic and overwhelming police.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Holding Parents Accountable

The growing crisis has prompted federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. to announce a new policy to help prevent violence.

Parents could face criminal charges if their kid is responsible for a takeover, at least in the nation's capital.

"And we're looking at the parents to make sure that they understand that they are responsible for the upheaval that is going on in this district that is impacting everyone who lives here," said Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Pirro made it clear that prosecutors are ready to use existing laws to hold parents legally responsible for their children's actions.

"I said they would face consequences and I meant it. I talked about DC code, and I want to reiterate it is 20 2-8 11 that I am going to use to prosecute you for contributing to the delinquency of a minor," Pirro said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Impact on Central Florida

Central Florida has also seen its fair share of teen takeovers, leaving residents on edge.

"I was actually at a birthday party at Icon when there was a takeover and walking up and seeing 40 police cars and helicopters was very intimidating," one woman shared.

But how would that national strategy play out here in Central Florida? Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says if teenagers try to bring that brand of "teen terror" into his backyard, the consequences will be swift and severe.

"If they try that takeover business in Polk County, we would put them in jail, and we would put their car in car jail," Sheriff Judd said.

'That's a Guarantee'

Judd is fully aligning with the stance in Washington, putting the responsibility back on the parents.

"It's important that you take care of your children," Judd said. "You need to know where they are all the time, and if you don't take care of them and hold them accountable, I will not only hold them accountable, I'll hold you accountable as well. That's a guarantee."

Law enforcement is making it very clear that what starts as a bid for likes on social media can quickly end with a criminal record for the entire family.