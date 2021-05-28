Hollywood police chase involving suspected DUI driver ends in crash

A police chase in Hollywood along Santa Monica Boulevard ended in a crash after a suspected DUI driver blew through a red light Friday evening.

SkyFOX was over the Hollywood area when the suspected DUI driver led LAPD on a chase a little after 4:30 a.m.

The suspect then got involved in a 3-car wreck at an intersection, ending the chase.

