Luke Tillman, 9-year-old 'Kid Pastor,' releases new book

The Brief Kid Pastor Luke Tillman, who went viral on social media, is in Orlando this week for the National Baptist Convention. The 9-year-old has released a new devotional book for kids.



Luke Tillman is known as the Kid Pastor Luke.

The 9-year-old became a viral sensation a few years ago after video of him baptizing his stuffed Paw Patrol toy was shared online.

In the years since, he has appeared several times on TV, including on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Luke is attending the National Baptist Convention this week and promoting his new book "Finding God Every Day," a 90-day devotional for kids.

"It's just a blessing, and I'm grateful to God that he gave me the opportunity to be an author that's 9 years old," Luke said.

Luke says he hopes the book helps kids know that they don't have to be a grown-up to have a relationship with God.

"It's for kids, by kids, so they can understand my real kid's perspective on how you can get a relationship with God," he said.