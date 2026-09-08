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Luke Tillman, 9-year-old 'Kid Pastor,' releases new book

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando News
Published September 8, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
Kid Pastor Luke Tillman visits Orlando
Kid Pastor Luke Tillman visits Orlando

Kid Pastor Luke Tillman visits Orlando

Kid Pastor Luke Tillman, who went viral on social media, is in Orlando this week for the National Baptist Convention. FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger talked with the 9-year-old pastor about his new book and about being a viral sensation.

The Brief

    • Kid Pastor Luke Tillman, who went viral on social media, is in Orlando this week for the National Baptist Convention. 
    • The 9-year-old has released a new devotional book for kids.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Luke Tillman is known as the Kid Pastor Luke.

The 9-year-old became a viral sensation a few years ago after video of him baptizing his stuffed Paw Patrol toy was shared online.

In the years since, he has appeared several times on TV, including on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Luke is attending the National Baptist Convention this week and promoting his new book "Finding God Every Day," a 90-day devotional for kids.

"It's just a blessing, and I'm grateful to God that he gave me the opportunity to be an author that's 9 years old," Luke said.

Luke says he hopes the book helps kids know that they don't have to be a grown-up to have a relationship with God.

"It's for kids, by kids, so they can understand my real kid's perspective on how you can get a relationship with God," he said.

The Source: This story was written from an interview with Luke Tillman at the National Baptist Convention in Orlando. 

Orlando News