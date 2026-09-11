How a collapsed roof transformed a Melbourne community center: ‘Really good blessing’

The Brief Re-engineering work on the Joseph N Davis Community Center roof in Melbourne is finally finished. Community leaders added new computers and game tables to give local children and seniors a refreshed gathering space. Families can tour the restored facility during a public grand reopening event scheduled for Saturday afternoon.



A Melbourne community center is opening its doors again Saturday following months of structural repairs and interior upgrades after heavy rainfall collapsed its roof last summer.

Space Coast community repairs

What we know:

Crews fully rebuilt and stabilized the structure off University Avenue after heavy rain caused the roof to cave in last July while children were inside. Senior Recreation Supervisor Tony Williams helped safely evacuate everyone during the storm, ensuring no one was hurt.

Local company SynergyNDS led the charge to re-engineer the building's top structure. SynergyNDS President Taylor Matheny explained that the facility now features a pitched roof to ensure rainwater runs off properly instead of collecting.

Melbourne facility upgrades

What they're saying:

Williams expressed excitement for the neighborhood to see the updated interior, which features brand-new game tables and a modernized layout. The center also added new computers for kids to complete homework or play video games.

Matheny noted the facility gives upwards of 50 to 100 children a safe environment to gather and engage after school. Williams emphasized that the center brings back vital programs for residents ranging from young children to seniors south of downtown Melbourne.

Event opening details

What's next:

New programs, classes and summer programs are starting soon at the center.

A public grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday starting at 1 p.m.