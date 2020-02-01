Kitten escapes massive house fire in Orange County

article

A 10-month-old kitten and a chicken survived a house fire that destroyed their mobile home on Friday.

Orange County Fire Rescue posted photos to Twitter of the little gray cat named Chevelle -- who most likely used up many of its 9 lives!

The fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Glenn Road in Orlando. Fire rescue says an Orange County deputy arrived at the scene and heard the kitten meowing from inside the home. The deputy opened the door, crawled inside, and brought Chevelle to safety.

Fire Rescue says the couple and two children who live at the home were not there when fire broke out. One cat still unaccounted for.

The home was completely destroyed in the blaze.